2 dead, 1 in critical condition following multi-vehicle collision on Macleod Trail

CALGARY -

A fatal multi-vehicle crash shut down Macleod Trail S.E. early Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 5:20 p.m. just north of Canyon Meadows Dr. S.E., at Lake Fraser Gate S.E.

At least three vehicles were involved.

The Calgary Fire Department extricated two people from a vehicle.

Calgary police confirmed that two people are dead, while one was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police have one person in custody.

We can now confirm two people have died and a third is in critical condition following a serious collision on Macleod Trail. One person in custody. Further details will be shared once a preliminary investigation is complete. Closures will remain in effect throughout the night. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 25, 2021

Macleod Trail is closed in both directions.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

This is a developing story…