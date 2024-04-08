2 dogs, 7 chinchillas killed in fire in Cougar Ridge house fire

At least two dogs have died in a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge.

At 10:40 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department was called to a home on Cougarstone Cove S.W.

Firefighters found flames coming out of an exhaust vent at the side of the home.

The homeowners weren't at home, but several pets were inside at the time of the fire.

"Sadly, two of the three dogs and seven chinchillas died as a result of this fire," officials said in a news release. "One surviving dog was taken to an emergency vet clinic by Calgary Fire Department personnel for urgent treatment. The two turtles also survived."

Officials say the home sustained significant damage to the main and second floors.

It's believed to have started in the kitchen.

The fire department says the home did have functional smoke alarms.