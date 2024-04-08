CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 dogs, 7 chinchillas killed in fire in Cougar Ridge house fire

    Calgary firefighters extinguished a small fire inside a home in the southwest community of Cougar Ridge on Monday morning. Calgary firefighters extinguished a small fire inside a home in the southwest community of Cougar Ridge on Monday morning.
    Share

    At least two dogs have died in a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge.

    At 10:40 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department was called to a home on Cougarstone Cove S.W.

    Firefighters found flames coming out of an exhaust vent at the side of the home.

    The homeowners weren't at home, but several pets were inside at the time of the fire.

    "Sadly, two of the three dogs and seven chinchillas died as a result of this fire," officials said in a news release. "One surviving dog was taken to an emergency vet clinic by Calgary Fire Department personnel for urgent treatment. The two turtles also survived."

    Officials say the home sustained significant damage to the main and second floors.

    It's believed to have started in the kitchen.

    The fire department says the home did have functional smoke alarms.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News