2 fires at Beltline condo building under investigation

Calgary fire is investigating after two fires at a condo building in Beltline Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to reports of a balcony fire on the fourth floor of a high rise on 15 Avenue and 8 Street SW.

According to Calgary fire, there was “significant smoke and flames” coming from the balcony.

“We were coming down 8 Street and all we could see was black smoke just coming out of the… one suite and flames, metre high flames coming out, I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Bjorn, a tenant of the building.

The fire on the west side of the building also started a second fire several floors up on the south side of the building, added Calgary fire. Smoke, flames and heat travelled up the building and ignited cardboard boxes on a balcony.

A second alarm was called and crews extinguished both fires.

“Damage consisted of several suites suffering water and smoke damage,” said Calgary fire in a statement.

“Building management and a restoration company are on scene managing residents’ needs including those who will be displaced.”

Some residents in the building had evacuated, others were instructed to shelter in place as the fire was mostly on the outside of the building, Calgary fire added. AHS was at the scene, but no injuries were reported.