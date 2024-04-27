CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bandits get hat trick from Logan Sawyer en route to 8-2 win over Okotoks

    Brooks forward Logan Sawyer had a hat trick as the Bandits defeated Okotoks 8-2 Friday night in Game 5 of their BCHL semi-final series. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits/DavinBeer) Brooks forward Logan Sawyer had a hat trick as the Bandits defeated Okotoks 8-2 Friday night in Game 5 of their BCHL semi-final series. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits/DavinBeer)
    Share

    The Brooks Bandits got down to business Friday, defeating the Okotoks Oilers 8-2.

    Logan Sawyer led the way with a hat trick for the Bandits, who took a 3-2 lead in their BCHL Alberta division best-of-seven semi-final series.

    They’re one win away from advancing.

    Okotoks started the scoring, when Jackson Rowland potted one 40 seconds after the opening faceoff.

    That was quickly countered a little over a minute later, when Nic DeGraves tied it up. The Bandits went ahead midway through the first on a goal from Ethan Beyer.

    In the second, Sawyer, Parker Lalonde, Mirko Butazzoni and Sawyer again made it 6-1 at the end of the second.

    Danylo Korzhyletskyi and Sawyer added goals for Brooks in the third, while Sam Hall got one for Okotoks.

    Brooks outshot Okotoks 41-25. Johnny Hicks stopped 23 shots for Brooks to pick up the victory.

    Game 6 is Sunday night in Okotoks.

    The series winner will face the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the Alberta division final.

    Puck drop Sunday is scheduled for 7 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift

    It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News