Bandits get hat trick from Logan Sawyer en route to 8-2 win over Okotoks

The Brooks Bandits got down to business Friday, defeating the Okotoks Oilers 8-2.

Logan Sawyer led the way with a hat trick for the Bandits, who took a 3-2 lead in their BCHL Alberta division best-of-seven semi-final series.

They’re one win away from advancing.

Okotoks started the scoring, when Jackson Rowland potted one 40 seconds after the opening faceoff.

That was quickly countered a little over a minute later, when Nic DeGraves tied it up. The Bandits went ahead midway through the first on a goal from Ethan Beyer.

In the second, Sawyer, Parker Lalonde, Mirko Butazzoni and Sawyer again made it 6-1 at the end of the second.

Danylo Korzhyletskyi and Sawyer added goals for Brooks in the third, while Sam Hall got one for Okotoks.

Brooks outshot Okotoks 41-25. Johnny Hicks stopped 23 shots for Brooks to pick up the victory.

Game 6 is Sunday night in Okotoks.

The series winner will face the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the Alberta division final.

Puck drop Sunday is scheduled for 7 p.m.