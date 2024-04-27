Haida elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Maxime Faille, the lawyer for Sphenia Jones, says the goal is understanding — not money.
"Sphenia is 80 years-old. She doesn't care about money for herself,” Faille said in an interview from Vancouver.
“She wants to see healing happen, and this is an opportunity for healing and reconciliation.
“But it takes two willing partners to do that. To me, (the lawsuit) is the fall back if the other side isn't willing to come to the table."
Jones is a Haida elder who spent time at the Edmonton Indian Residential School.
She filed a statement of claim last year alleging Rev. Marcin Mironiuk made defamatory comments during a 2021 sermon at Our Lady Queen of Poland Parish in Edmonton by describing evidence of unmarked graves as "lies" and "manipulation."
The lawsuit argues that the comments target residential school survivors who have spoken publicly about the deaths associated with residential schools, including the discovery of gravesites at the Kamloops Indian Residential School grounds.
"This is the very group at which the defamatory statements were directed, labelling them as liars and manipulators in an attempt to discredit them,” says the lawsuit.
“The defamatory statements referred to, and would be understood to refer to, each member of the group," it says.
The allegations have not been tested in court.
The lawsuit names Mironiuk, the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton and the Oblate Fathers of Assumption Province as defendants.
The Edmonton Archdiocese declined to comment, citing the matter is before the courts.
The Oblate Fathers, in a statement last week, said they are contesting the lawsuit. They said Mironiuk did not intend to cause harm or dismiss the “hurtful reality” for some who attended residential schools.
“Father Mironiuk personally pledged further to advance truth and reconciliation with Indigenous Canadians and had educated himself about the issue even further,” read the statement.
Mironiuk, who is now in Ontario, is listed as an associate pastor at St. Eugene De Mazenod Mission in Brampton. The mission did not respond to a request to confirm he is still there.
Faille said his client has been very vocal about her experience at the residential school, including witnessing death and the burials of classmates.
He said residential school denialism appears to be on the rise and the priest's comments were hurtful.
"Those comments, they weren't directed at anyone in particular, but they were directed at those people who are saying the truth about what happened,” he said.
"It's not a good feeling to be branded a liar in the public sphere."
Faille said the idea of a group defamation lawsuit is unusual and challenging, but there's law supporting it.
The lawsuit obtained a victory in Calgary court earlier this week when a judge ruled it can move forward. Lawyers representing the Archdiocese and the religious order had asked for it to be struck down.
Law professor Tony Paisana said the class action is straightforward.
"It's unusual in the sense that these people don't know each other and one has never interacted with the other. But that's more a function of what the tort is than anything else," said Paisana, an adjunct law professor at the University of British Columbia.
Paisana said in defamation cases, an individual can be sued for saying something even though they don't know the people who are alleged to have been affected.
"It's not as if it's a class action for battery or sexual assault. It's something you can do in the context that you don't know each other,” he said.
Faille said the next step is to get the class action certified in a hearing, which could take up to a year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift
It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'oesn't get' the global phenomenom.
Loud boom in Hamilton caused by propane tank, police say
A loud explosion was heard across Hamilton on Friday after a propane tank was accidentally destroyed and detonated at a local scrap metal yard, police say.
Decoy bear used to catch man who illegally killed a grizzly, B.C. conservation officers say
A man has been handed a lengthy hunting ban and fined thousands of dollars for illegally killing a grizzly bear, B.C. conservation officers say.
Tornadoes collapse buildings and level homes in Nebraska and Iowa
Tornadoes wreaked havoc Friday in the Midwest, causing a building to collapse with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging hundreds of homes, many around Omaha, Neb.
Last letters of pioneering climber who died on Everest reveal dark side of mountaineering
George Mallory is renowned for being one of the first British mountaineers to attempt to scale the dizzying heights of Mount Everest during the 1920s. Nearly a century later, newly digitized letters shed light on Mallory’s hopes and fears about ascending Everest.
opinion RFK Jr.'s presidential candidacy and its potential threat to Biden and Trump
Although it's still unclear how much damage Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy can do to either Joe Biden or Donald Trump this election, Washington political columnist Eric Ham says what is clear is both sides recognize the potential threat.
Haida elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Cisco reveals security breach, warns of state-sponsored spy campaign
State-sponsored actors targeted security devices used by governments around the world, according to technology firm Cisco Systems, which said the network devices are coveted intrusion points by spies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Kane makes impact with Gordie Howe hat trick, Oilers rout Kings to take series lead
Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself.
-
Haida elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
-
Cat who jumped from burning balcony will recover: management company
A cat that jumped from the balcony of a burning building in downtown Edmonton on Thursday afternoon will make a full recovery, building officials say.
Lethbridge
-
'No real winner' following first Alberta NDP leadership debate: political scientist
An Alberta political scientist said the NDP leadership hopefuls remained fairly even following the first of the party’s debates.
-
Multiple grass fires sparked near Kipp rail yard
It was a busy Wednesday evening for fire crews in Lethbridge County after multiple grass fires were sparked near the Kipp rail yard.
-
Former U of L student awarded diversity, equity and inclusion medal by NASA
A former University of Lethbridge student has been awarded the Medal for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Equity by NASA.
Vancouver
-
Canucks defeat Predators in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
J.T. Miller had a goal and assist and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 to re-take the lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Calls for changes to Hwy. 5 after CN Rail worker killed in head-on collision
The 36-year-old killed on Highway 5 this week has been identified as Juver Balmore, a husband and father of three young children who worked for CN Rail.
-
1 man in custody after suspicious fire at Surrey townhome, RCMP say
A fire that displaced three families from a townhouse complex in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Friday afternoon is considered suspicious, local Mounties say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. seeks ban on public drug use, dialing back decriminalization
The B.C. NDP has asked the federal government to recriminalize public drug use, marking a major shift in the province's approach to addressing the deadly overdose crisis.
-
Saanich to consider amalgamating fire department with Victoria, Esquimalt, Oak Bay
Saanich council will be discussing a report Monday prepared by Saanich Fire Chief Michael Kaye on the merits of amalgamating the fire departments of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt and Saanich.
-
B.C. composer with debilitating condition realizes dream of scoring movie
When Art Kinarthy embarked upon this quest, he never could have imagined where it would ultimately lead.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's $90M social services initiative underway
Over six months after Saskatchewan's government announced a significant $90 million investment in social services, the initiative is reportedly making progress.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after body found at recycling facility
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.
-
Four people arrested after attempted armed robbery in Saskatoon
Four people, including two teen girls, were arrested and charged after an attempted armed robbery on Thursday evening.
Regina
-
Man charged with murder, victim identified in southeast Sask. homicide case
RCMP have identified 28-year-old Brianna Hayes from Oxbow, Sask. as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation in the province’s southeast. As a result, police have charged 24-year-old Taylor Japp, also from Oxbow with second degree murder, an RCMP news release said.
-
Lego therapy program expands through Yorkton SaskAbilities
Youth in Yorkton can now access a new Lego Therapy program in their community through SaskAbilities.
-
Regina police officer injured after another officer's gun accidentally fired
A Regina police officer was injured after another officer's gun was accidentally fired while conducting a search warrant early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
-
More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
-
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Vaughan
A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. on Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal comic book artists claim Marvel abusing legal system in copyright battle
Montreal comic book artists Ben and Ray Lai claim Marvel and Disney are abusing the legal process in the Lai brothers' copyright infringement suit against the industry giants.
-
Sud-Ouest councillor Craig Sauve to be NDP candidate in riding left vacant by David Lametti
City councillor Craig Sauvé will run for the New Democratic Party (NDP) in Montreal's LaSalle-Émard-Verdun riding in the next general election.
-
Planning a summer trip to Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine? You'll have to pay up.
Tens of thousands of visitors flock to Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine every summer to behold its cliff-framed seascapes and sandy beaches. But starting next month, those island sojourns will come with an added cost.
Atlantic
-
First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
-
Cape Breton police find dead body in woods
Cape Breton Regional Police found a dead body in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening.
-
Community steps up to support popular chef during cancer battle
A popular chef, who is fighting a battle against an aggressive form of cancer, is getting support from her community.
Winnipeg
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Avs rally for 6-2 win over Jets in Game 3
Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play during a five-goal, third-period outburst and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 on Friday night.
-
'All these families are now scrambling': Gimli parents concerned about policy changes to child care
Parents in Gimli who rely on child care before and after school are sounding the alarm over policy changes coming in September.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported following single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking drivers to expect delays after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 near Brewers Mills Road Saturday morning.
-
Here's when the rain will start in Ottawa this Saturday
Though the temperatures are warm, the capital is going to have a rainy Saturday starting this afternoon.
-
Trucker from Newfoundland missing in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Newfoundland who disappeared in eastern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hunters fined $8,500 for illegal moose hunt
Two hunters from North Bay, Ont., and a third from Temagami pled guilty recently to offences they committed during a 2022 moose hunt.
-
OPP responds to apparent video of officer supporting anti-Trudeau government protestors
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it's investigating an interaction between a uniformed officer and anti-Trudeau government protestors after a video circulated on social media.
-
Police in northern Ont. attacked by person they found lying in the street
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a disturbance in West Nipissing this week discovered a conscious person lying in the street.
Barrie
-
One person killed in Highway 400 crash in Innisfil
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Friday.
-
Young driver charged after doing donuts and striking light post
A 16-year-old from Orillia has been charged with careless driving after reportedly 'skidding around' and striking a light post.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Town of Blue Mountains
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Blue Mountains.
Kitchener
-
Delays in Queen Victoria statue consultation have become 'disrespectful,' say Kitchener Indigenous community leaders
More than a year has passed since the City of Kitchener announced it was pausing community consultations on the future of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and there is still no timeline for a resumption of the process.
-
250 Frederick Street ownership tied to alleged reno-victions in London, Hamilton
An investor with ties to apartment buildings across Ontario appears to be connected to 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener.
-
About 10 companies interested in Wilmot land, says Minister of Economic Investment
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Investment, Job Creation and Trade says a number of companies have shown interest in a tract of land the Region of Waterloo is trying to assemble in Wilmot Township.
London
-
Fatal crash victim identified as 24-year-old Western University graduate
A 24-year-old man who died Friday in a car crash on Highway 401 has been identified as Omar Barzak from London, Ont.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights defeat Saginaw in game 1 of Western Conference Finals
The London Knights resumed their playoff push on Friday night against the Saginaw Spirit at Budweiser Gardens.
-
City of London missed application deadline for federal reimbursement of shelter costs for asylum claimants
Efforts at city hall to get reimbursed by the federal government for costs incurred by asylum seekers might be too late.
Windsor
-
Alleged hate crimes reported at University of Windsor campus
Campus police are investigating after homophobic slurs were carved into the door of the University of Windsor’s Campus Pride Centre earlier this month.
-
Windsor, Ont. resident $75K richer after winning instant lotto game
A Windsor woman has 75,000 reasons to smile this month after winning an instant lottery game.
-
NFL Draft: Windsor welcomes as Detroit overflows with fans
All the excitement of the NFL Draft has officially descended upon Detroit, with Windsor welcoming the spillover.