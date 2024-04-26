Multiple grass fires sparked near Kipp rail yard

It was a busy Wednesday evening for fire crews in Lethbridge County after multiple grass fires were sparked near the Kipp rail yard.

Crews from Coalhurst, Picture Butte and Nobleford responded to the fires around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Because of the high wind gusts, extra resources were called in to assist with water supply.

Crews were able to get the fires knocked down quickly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.