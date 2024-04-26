Stabbing at Calgary Value Village under investigation by police

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in the community of Haysboro.

Officers were called to the Value Village on Macleod Trail S.W. at 11:40 a.m. on Friday for reports of an assault.

Police arrived to find one man who had been stabbed.

EMS transported the man to hopspital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators took two people into custody. Both of the people have since been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.