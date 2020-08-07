CALGARY -- Police are investigating a crash near Sundre that involved three vehicles and sent two people to hospital.

Authorities responded to the incident at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 on Highway 27 near Range Road 52 just east of the community.

When Sundre RCMP, fire crews and EMS arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the crash; two pickup trucks and a car.

Officials say one of the trucks, driving westbound, crossed the centre line and hit the car driving in the eastbound lanes.

The ensuing impact pushed the smaller vehicle into the path of another westbound pickup truck.

The lone driver of the car, a 41-year-old man from Airdrie, was taken to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance. Officials say he was in serious life-threatening condition.

The driver of the first pickup truck, a 43-year-old man from Innisfail, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The three people in the other truck were not hurt in the crash.

The scene resulted in the closure of Highway 27 until 5 p.m. while RCMP conducted an investigation and crews cleaned up.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.