    • 2 sent to hospital following serious assault in Sundre, Alta.

    RCMP say there is no risk to the community, but a section of Centre Street in Sundre will be closed for most Wednesday due to a police investigation.

    At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sundre RCMP alerted the public about "a heavy police presence" due to a serious assault.

    STARS was dispatched to the scene and officials say a patient was flown to hospital after being injured with an "edged weapon."

    In an update on Wednesday morning, RCMP said two people were hurt in the attack, adding that the other patient was taken to a Calgary hospital via ground ambulance.

    There was no information provided about any arrests.

    A further update is expected as RCMP continue with their investigation.

