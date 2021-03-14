CALGARY -- The Lions Festival of Lights has been impacted by two separate thefts just days apart.

It means the annual Christmas light display in confederation park could be in jeopardy for this year.

On March 3, someone stole about 1.6 kilometres of lighting cord from their shed at Confederation Park.

Then on Sunday morning, organizers were back at the park and noticed the last of their cords were gone.

Police are investigating.