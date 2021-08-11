CALGARY -- Roads are blocked after two trains collided in southeast Calgary Wednesday night, derailing seven cars.

Calgary Fire confirmed the collision just outside the Ogden Rail Yard south of 50 Ave. S.E.

Fire officials said one of the cars that left the tracks was full of diesel fuel. They said about 5,000 gallons spilled, but fire crews were able to contain the spill thanks to an existing berm.

EMS assessed two crew members on site, but they were OK.

It's unclear what led to the collision, but Calgary Police, Calgary Fire and CP Rail officials are all on scene and an investigation is underway.

Ogden Road from 50th Ave. to Millican Rd S.E. is closed.

This is a developing story…