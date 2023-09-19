$20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police

Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.

The bag, a grey Air Canada carry on, contained a jewelry collection primarily made up of turquoise and opal, artist-signed, Navajo pieces, according to police.

The owner of the bag was travelling to the Calgary airport on a Red Arrow bus on Aug. 16. Police said it is believed someone stole the bag when the bus was being unloaded after arriving at the airport.

Anyone with information about the location of the jewelry is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.