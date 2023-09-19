Calgary

    • $20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police

    A jewelry collection primarily made up of turquoise and opal, artist-signed, Navajo pieces worth approximately $20,000 is believed to have been stolen from a bus at the Calgary airport on Aug. 16. (Courtesy: Calgary Police Service) A jewelry collection primarily made up of turquoise and opal, artist-signed, Navajo pieces worth approximately $20,000 is believed to have been stolen from a bus at the Calgary airport on Aug. 16. (Courtesy: Calgary Police Service)

    Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.

    The bag, a grey Air Canada carry on, contained a jewelry collection primarily made up of turquoise and opal, artist-signed, Navajo pieces, according to police.

    The owner of the bag was travelling to the Calgary airport on a Red Arrow bus on Aug. 16. Police said it is believed someone stole the bag when the bus was being unloaded after arriving at the airport.

    Anyone with information about the location of the jewelry is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

    Calgary Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News