Best patio in Canada? Apparently it's in Banff

The patio at an Alberta bar nestled in the Rocky Mountains has been crowned as the best in all of Canada.

Rundle Bar, located in the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel, won the 2024 Best Patio Award from Canada's 100 Best.

"The view from the Rundle Bar patio at the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel, the so-called Castle in the Rockies, is spectacular," says the website.

"With unobstructed views of Sulphur Mountain and the jagged peaks of Mount Rundle, the patio’s picturesque panorama changes with the seasons, from a snow-capped winter wonderland to a lush green valley glistening with brilliant turquoise glacial pools."

Drinks at the bar are being praised for being just as stunning as the view.

"Try the house sangria, a summer sipper that pours the great outdoors straight into your glass. It blends wine with Spirit Lake Tea made from white pine, sage and sweet grass, all ethically wildcrafted by First Nations peoples in Banff National Park,” says the site.

The two-level Rundle Bar received a modern makeover in 2020, but officials say outside, the patio "retains its original baronial charm."

The Fairmont Banff Springs hotel is located in the 400 block of Spray Avenue in Banff, about 115 kilometres west of Calgary.

The Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alta. (Canadas100best.com/Chris Amat) In addition to the accolades received by Rundle Bar, several Calgary spots were also recognized by the website as being among Canada's 50 best bars, including: