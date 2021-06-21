CALGARY -- Strathmore RCMP executed a search warrant June 14 that resulted in the seizure of 544 illicitly grown cannabis plants.

The search took place at a rural property south of Langdon, Alta., as part of an ongoing cannabis production investigation, RCMP said in a release.

The plants were valued at roughly $544,000.

Calgary residents Doug Ho, 49, Sau Va Ho, 82, and 38-year-old Xian Nong have each been charged with the following:

· Possession for the Purpose of Distribution;

· Cultivation of illicit cannabis in a place that is not their dwelling house;

· Four charges each of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence; and

· Fraud over $5,000

Doug and Sau Va Ho have also been charged with writing a false statement.

Strathmore RCMP are interested in speaking to anyone with information about drug or other criminal activity. They can be reached at 403-934-3968. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.