3 Calgary men wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to 2021 kidnapping

Three Calgary men are wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to a 2021 kidnapping and robbery.

On Sept. 9, 2021 at around 5:15 p.m., a woman was kidnapped as she left her residence to meet a friend, police said in a release issued Thursday afternoon.

Three armed men entered her vehicle, confining her to the back seat. They drove her around the city for a number of hours while the suspects robbed her, and stole her vehicle.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Over the course of an investigation, detectives identified three suspects. Since that incident, two of them were arrested, released on bail and failed to comply with court-ordered release conditions.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate the three suspects, who are wanted on other warrants as well.

Eyuel Tamrat, 22, of Calgary, was previously charged with 34 offences in relation to the kidnapping and robbery, as well as extortion, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and multiple firearms offences. He's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply with release conditions. He's described as 177 centimetres (5'10") tall, weighing 81 kilograms (180 pounds}, with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms. Also goes by the name "$light."

Eyuel Tamrat of Calgary is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a 2021 kidnapping and robbery of a woman

Bol Atak Agout, 21, of Calgary, was charged with 22 criminal offences, including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and multiple firearms offences. He's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply with release conditions. Also known as "Boomz," he's described as 187 centimetres (6'2") tall, weighing 104 kilograms (230 pounds), with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes.

Bol Atak Agout of Calgary is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a 2021 kidnapping and robbery.

Agout Atak Agout, 23, of Calgary, faces 22 Canada-wide warrants including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and multiple firearms offences. Also known as "Guapo," he's described as 185 centimetres (6'1") tall, weighing 63 kilograms (140 pounds) with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe all three men may be in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge or B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.