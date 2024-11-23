Snowfall warning for Calgary and southern Alberta expected to continue throughout Saturday

A snowfall warning for Calgary remained in effect early Saturday morning and looks poised to be hanging around all weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the update at 4:46 a.m., warning that total snowfall for parts of eastern Alberta could hit 35 centimetres by Sunday morning, while other areas could see totals of 15 to 25 centimetres.

According to CTV meteorologist Gina Martin, Calgary is expected to receive about five to 10 centimetres of snowfall from this event, with most of it falling in the morning hours, though some weather models suggest the city could see up to 15 centimetres.

Saturday's high will be a well-below-seasonal temperature of -11 C.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day, tapering off by Saturday night.

ECCC advised that those planning non-essential travel should “consider postponing until conditions improve.”

The city has crews out clearing major traffic arteries and said it doesn't anticipate the need to call a snow route parking ban.

Transit detours

The city has also activated transit detours.

The detours help drivers avoid areas where buses often get stuck.

“Calgary Transit takes many factors into account when planning and implementing snow detours, including where and how often buses get stuck, feedback from customers and insights from our staff,” Jenn Boyer, Calgary Transit’s transit relations specialist, said in a Friday news release.

The city recently made changes to several detour routes. Visit the city’s website to see which routes will be affected by detours.

With files from CTV's Gina Martin and Brendan Ellis