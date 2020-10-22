CALGARY -- Federated Co-Op Limited (FCL) confirmed Thursday that three employees at its Calgary feed plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that one employee tested positive on Oct. 14. That employee and others who were in contact with them were self-isolating.

Later in the week, health officers at the plant learned the two other employees have also tested positive.

The company announced that it's working in conjunction with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to take steps to ensure the health and safety of employees, the FCL community and anyone else visiting the site, including asking staff members who may have been in contact with the three employees who tested positive to self-isolate.

The company is also reducing the number of employees on each shift, increasing cleaning and sanitization standards and continuing to follow its COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"Our priority at FCL, and across the co-operative retailing system, is the health and safety of our employees, communities and neighbours," said Bill Toivonen, FCL's director of health and safety.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued taking precautions to prevent exposure to the virus by following the guidance provided by public health authorities."

The company didn't provide any additional details aout the identity of the confirmed cases, saying "We're doing everything we can to keep our team members safe while supporting local Co-ops and supplying essential goods and services to Co-ops across Canada."