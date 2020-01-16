CALGARY -- Three more people in Alberta have died due to complications from the influenza virus, according to new numbers released by Alberta Health Services.

A total of 12 people have died in the province so far this flu season — eight of the deaths were reported in Edmonton, while the south, Calgary, central and north zones each reported one case each.

Two of the most recent deaths happened in Edmonton, the third was in the central zone.

There have also been 192 more reported hospitalizations due to the flu in the province — 76 were reported in the Calgary zone, while Edmonton's total rose by 67 to 278.

The latest report shows more have opted for the flu vaccine this year over last flu season. A total of 1,317,503 vaccines have so far been administered, compared to only 1,305,470 doses of the vaccines given last season.

Influenza immunization is currently available, free of charge, to all Albertans aged six months and older.

For more information, visit the Alberta Health Services website.