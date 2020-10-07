CALGARY -- Health officials say there are more than two dozen active cases of COVID-19 at a daycare, a church and the Lethbridge Family Services office in southern Alberta.

Alberta Health confirmed the details of the situation in the South zone Wednesday afternoon.

Officials are not releasing any information about where the daycare or church are located, but do say they are in the Lethbridge area.

All further details are being withheld in the interest of privacy.

According to Alberta Health, there are two confirmed cases at the daycare, four cases at Lethbridge Family Services and more than 20 linked to the church outbreak.

Staff say health workers are taking appropriate steps to contain each outbreak and prevent new cases.

"In all three outbreaks, health officials have taken action, conducting contact tracing, and ensuring anyone at risk of exposure is isolated and tested," said Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, in an email to CTV News.

"Depending on the situation, AHS may also work with facility operators and, if appropriate, provide assistance around cleaning, testing, or other supports needed to protect the public health."

Alberta recorded 276 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 52 new cases of the illness in the South zone at that time.