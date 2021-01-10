CALGARY -- Police are investigating after three people were injured, two of them seriously, in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon.

Fort Macleod RCMP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 519 in Granum at about 3:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found an SUV, a Nissan Rogue, was eastbound when it collided head-on with another SUV, a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The female driver of the Rogue was taken to hospital in Lethbridge while STARS Air Ambulance flew the male passenger to a Calgary hospital. Both victims were in serious, but stable, condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital in Lethbridge by ground ambulance.

Traffic was detoured past the crash for almost six hours.

The investigation is ongoing.