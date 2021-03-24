CALGARY -- Customers at Loblaws and Sobeys stores in Alberta are being warned about possible close contacts with COVID-19 cases in workers over the past week.

Both companies have been monitoring new cases of COVID-19 at their stores throughout the province since the pandemic began last year.

In the past week, there have been 30 new cases detected in workers:

Loblaws

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart, (151 Walden Gate S.E., Unit 700, Calgary) tested positive March 24 (last worked March 19);

Two employees at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club (1706 Mayor Magrath Dr. S., Lethbridge) tested positive March 24 (last worked March 14 and 18);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4950-137 Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive March 23 (last worked March 18);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (110 Columbia Blvd. W., Lethbridge) tested positive March 23 (last worked March 20);

An employee at the NOFRILLS (4 Aquitania Blvd. W., Lethbridge) tested positive March 22 (last worked March 16);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (584 Riverbend Sq. N.W.) tested positive March 22 (last worked March 12);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (1155 Windemere Way S.W., Edmonton) tested positive March 21 (last worked March 18);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (A-5016-51 Ave., Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive March 20 (last worked March 12);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (300 Veterans Blvd. N.E., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive March 20 (last worked March 15);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100-4100 Baseline Rd., Sherwood Park, Alta.) tested positive March 20 (last worked March 16);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive March 19 (last worked March 16);

An employee at the Wholesale Club (14740-111 Ave., Edmonton) tested positive March 19 (last worked March 15);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (873 85 St. S.W., Unit 4000, Calgary) tested positive March 19 (last worked March 17);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (1 Chambers Ave., Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive March 19 (last worked March 15); and

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (2020 Sherwood Dr., Unit 500, Sherwood Park, Alta.) tested positive March 19 (last worked March 15).

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (2750 Fairway Plaza Rd. S., Lethbridge) tested positive March 24 (last worked March 18);

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (#200, 6380 50 Ave., Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive March 24 (last worked March 21);

An employee at the Safeway (#100A, 5015-111 St., Edmonton) tested positive March 24 (last worked March 20);

A franchise employee at the IGA (4902 51 Ave., Tofield, Alta.) tested positive March 24 (last worked March 13);

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (210 Thickwood Blvd., Fort McMurray, Alta.) tested positive March 23 (last worked March 16);

An employee at the Safeway (9710-170 St., Edmonton) tested positive March 22 (last worked March 15);

An employee at the Safeway (399-36 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive March 22 (last worked March 16);

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (3000, 356 Cranston Rd. S.E., Calgary) tested positive March 22 (last worked March 16);

A franchise employee at the Freshco (2011 111 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive March 20 (last worked March 16);

An employee at the Sobeys (5101 17 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive March 20 (last worked March 15);

An employee at the Safeway (11410 104 Ave., Edmonton) tested positive March 20 (last worked March 14);

A employee at the Safeway (6655-178 St., Edmonton) tested positive March 19 (last worked March 11);

An employee at the Safeway (2034-109 St., Edmonton) tested positive March 19 (last worked March 12); and

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (10003 100 St., Morinville, Alta.) tested positive March 19 (last worked March 10).

In accordance with privacy laws, all personal information about the workers, including in what areas they worked in their respective stores, is not being released.