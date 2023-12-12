3D-printed guns seized by ALERT in Brooks, Alta.

Authorities seized a significant quantity of drugs as well as two 3D-printed handguns recently during warranted searches of six homes in Brooks, Alta.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) say on Oct. 4, with the assistance of Brooks RCMP and the Medicine Hat Police Service, the homes were searched as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

During the operation, police found:

762 grams of methamphetamine;

742 grams of cocaine;

159 grams of crack cocaine;

Illicit prescription pills; and

$2,000 cash.

Police also found two handguns that possessed 3D-printed receivers, which are illegal in Canada.

The weapons, known as privately made firearms (PMFs) or "ghost guns," are typically used in organized crime because they do not have serial numbers and are difficult to trace.

ALERT says Alberta's provincial firearms solutions lab has received and examined 52 3D-printed firearms this year alone.

Several suspects have been identified in connection with this investigation, but no charges have been formally laid.

Anyone with further information about this case or any details on suspected drug or gang activity in their community is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.