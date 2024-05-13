Showers, night rain, maybe even some thunderstorms – there's lots of rain possible in Calgary's forecast

There should be sunny breaks throughout the day on Tuesday, but keep in mind, this week is a little unstable.

When you add the daytime heating, we will get into the chance of late-day pop-up shower development, and even the risk of a thunderstorm.

Temperatures will be close to 20 C for the next couple of days and the Air Quality Health Index level should be between three and five over the next few days (which is low to moderate).

Late-day showers and thunderstorms are possible for many days this week.

Temperatures will cool to the mid-teens to kick off the long weekend.