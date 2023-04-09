4 charged in break-and-enter at Okotoks business

Three Calgary residents and one Waterton man face multiple charges in relation to a break-and-enter at an Okotoks business early Saturday morning.

At around 3:06 a.m., Okotoks RCMP responded to a robbery of a store on Southridge Drive.

The suspects fled the scene with undisclosed goods, including firearms.

Police located a suspect vehicle trying to leave the area and stopped it, arresting the four people inside without incident.

All the stolen firearms were recovered by police.

Following a brief investigation, Curtis David Lacey, 33, of Waterton Park, faces the following charges:

Break and enter and commit theft;

Break and enter to steal firearms;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Disguise with Intent to commit offence;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Dustin Edward Wood, 42, of Calgary, faces the following charges:

Break and enter and commit theft;

Break and enter to steal firearms;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of break-in Instruments;

Disguise with intent to commit offence;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine; and

Failing to comply with a release order condition

Kari Holtz, 36, of Calgary, faces the following charges:

Break and enter and commit theft;

Break and enter to steal firearms;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Disguise with intent to commit offence;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine

Chassidy Larsen, 37, of Calgary, faces the following charges:

Break and enter and commit theft;

Break and enter to steal firearms;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Disguise with intent to commit offence;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine.

All four were held for a bail hearing. Lacey was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on April 14, 2023. Wood was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on April 11, 2023.

Larsen and Holtz were both released from custody. Both are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on May 5.