    Lethbridge police, fire responders set to square off on the diamond in Battle of the Badges

    Fire responders and police officers meet in the Battle of the Badges Saturday at Spitz Stadium in Lethbridge.
    A friendly competition between Lethbridge police officers and fire responders will take place Saturday, all for a good cause.

    The Battle of the Badges softball game is set to go tomorrow night at Spitz Stadium.

    The Lethbridge Police Service hopes to keep their own four-game winning streak going.

    This is the first time the game will be played since 2019.

    Proceeds raised will be going to the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation – South Zone cardiac centre campaign.

    While the two agencies work side by side every day, they say there is still some room for a little friendly competition.

    “Everything we’ve done to this point is preparing to win,” said Sgt. Jay McMillan of the Lethbridge police. “I don’t know if there’s an alternative and if there is, I don’t want to explore that. So we prepared to win, have a little fun and hopefully put on a good show for the people that come out.”

    Sgt. Jay McMillan of Lethbridge police is competing in the Battle of the Badges Saturday night.

    Gates open Saturday at 5 p.m., with the first pitch set to be thrown at 7:05. There will also be a number of emergency vehicles on display and a chance to chat with fire responders.

    Tickets are available on the Bulls’ baseball website.

