    • 4 charged with second-degree murder in 2020 Innisfail, Alta. homicide: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Four people have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the 2020 death of a man in Innisfail, Alta.

    In a news release Friday, RCMP said the major crimes unit laid charges in the death of Ryan James Gudwer, 38, of Blackfalds, following a four-year investigation.

    The second-degree murder charges were laid on April 10, following consultation with Alberta Crown prosecutors.

    The four suspects had moved across the country since the incident, police said, and RCMP units in New Brunswick and B.C. were engaged to help locate and arrest the suspects.

    All four suspects were arrested between April 16 and 20 and have been remanded into custody.

    Cory William Hales, 44, was arrested in Red Deer on April 16. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 3 in Red Deer.

    Thomas Jeffrey Houle, 27, was arrested in Calgary on April 18. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 7 in Red Deer.

    Amber Loretta Knickle, 25, was arrested in Maple Ridge, B.C., on April 19. She was transported back to Alberta and is awaiting her next court date.

    Mathieu Bilodeau, 45, was arrested in Moncton, N.B., on April 20. He has also been transported back to Alberta and is awaiting a court date.

    “Since this crime our suspects relocated to different locations which presented unique challenges to our investigators,” said Cpl. John Brown of the Alberta major crimes unit.

    “With close coordination with our policing partners we were able to effectively locate and arrest each suspect.”

    RCMP said the multi-year investigation involved several steps, including forensics, surveillance, obtaining judicial authorizations and speaking to witnesses.

