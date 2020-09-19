CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP took four men into custody Friday following complaints of victims being shot at with BB guns.

The police received multiple calls around 9:30 p.m. about men with a gun, and responded by deploying dogs and the Emergency Response Team. Calgary Police assisted with HAWCS overhead while the RCMP searched for the suspects.

By 11:45 p.m., the RCMP had four men in custody and lifted a shelter-in-place order it had issued for downtown Airdrie.

Three were released, with charges pending against a 19-year-old, who is still in police custody.

Six people received treatment for minor injuries.