4 in custody following reports of being shot at with BB guns in Airdrie
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 9:01AM MDT Last Updated Saturday, September 19, 2020 9:09AM MDT
(Supplied/RCMP)
CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP took four men into custody Friday following complaints of victims being shot at with BB guns.
The police received multiple calls around 9:30 p.m. about men with a gun, and responded by deploying dogs and the Emergency Response Team. Calgary Police assisted with HAWCS overhead while the RCMP searched for the suspects.
By 11:45 p.m., the RCMP had four men in custody and lifted a shelter-in-place order it had issued for downtown Airdrie.
Three were released, with charges pending against a 19-year-old, who is still in police custody.
Six people received treatment for minor injuries.