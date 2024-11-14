4th Avenue Flyover to be closed down all weekend: City of Calgary

There will be no flying over to Fourth Avenue S.W. this weekend in Calgary.

The busy bridge will be fully closed Friday night at 9 p.m. and won’t reopen again until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The closure is due to the fact that construction crews have nearly completed work on the left side of the bridge and are transitioning to work on the right side later this month.

A single lane has been closed on the bridge since early April, apart from Stampede, when it was fully reopened.

Following the weekend closure of the bridge, the city said there will be rolling overnight closures of Riverfront Avenue, Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail to allow them to install a work platform on the right side of the bridge. Those closures will take place over a period of around four weeks.

The bridge enjoyed 15 minutes of fame when it was featured in an episode of the 2022 HBO series The Last of Us.

Construction on the bridge, which is projected to cost $12.5 million, is expected to be completed in late fall of 2025.