5 Calgary men charged in contraband cigarette trafficking investigation

Following a six-week long investigation, five people face charges in relation to the trafficking of contraband cigarettes in downtown Calgary.

Between the end of March and middle of May, members of the police’s district operations team (DOT) investigated five people believed to be selling cigarettes in the 800 block of Third Street S.E.

Investigators managed to connect the suspects to a storage locker in the 300 block of 10 Avenue S.E., as well as a 2008 Jeep Patriot. Warrants were obtained for the Jeep, the suspects' residences and the storage locker.

Searches of the locker, the Jeep and three residences led officers to two more lockers, which warrants were obtained for.

On Thursday, May 16, four men were arrested, while searches were conducted in the 300 block of 10 Avenue S.E., the 400 block of Ninth Avenue S.E. and the 2400 block of Centre Avenue N.E.

Searches resulted in the seizure of 367 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth around $55, 050,153 packs of contraband cigarettes worth about $3,060, along with $3,067 in cash and some brass knuckles.

Between Thursday May 16 and Tuesday, May 28, investigators determined that the fifth person was the cigarette supplier, using a 2012 Jeep Compass.

On May 28, the fifth person was arrested. A search of four different sites resulted in the seizure of 341 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth around $51,150, 1,837 packs of contraband cigarettes worth around $27,555, $902 in cash, a BB gun and around five grams of methamphetamine.

“Disruption of criminal activity in our downtown is critical to ensuring our public spaces remain enjoyable for all residents and visitors. While some may say cigarettes bring no harm, the trafficking in any contraband or illicit substance attracts additional crime and social disorder. Everyone has the right to enjoy our downtown spaces free from fear of criminal activity,” said District 1 Insp. Jason Bobrowich, in a media release.

Four Calgary men, ranging in age from 23 to 53, have each been charged with one count of trafficking in contraband tobacco, fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The fifth person, a 46-year-old Calgary resident has been charged with a single count of trafficking in contraband tobacco, fraud over $5,000, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.