5 people escape from fire in Falconridge
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 5:29PM MDT Last Updated Monday, October 5, 2020 5:58AM MDT
CALGARY -- Crews responded to a duplex in the northeast community of Falconridge following a Sunday afternoon fire.
The blaze on Falsby Place broke out around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials told CTV News the flames were contained to one room on the second floor.
Five people were inside when the fire broke out. Everyone got out safely.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
