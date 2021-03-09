CALGARY -- Six people, ranging in age from 19 to 73, have been charged following a drug trafficking investigation where weapons, fentanyl, cocaine, magic mushrooms and methamphetamine were seized in rural Alberta.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), a search was conducted on Feb. 24 at a home on a rural property northeast of Carstairs, in Mountain View County, and of a vehicle that resulted in the seizure of:

758 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;

330 grams of fentanyl;

281 grams of methamphetamine;

261 grams of cocaine;

two loaded handguns;

a rifle;

a shotgun, and;

$30,780 in cash.

The estimated value of the seized drugs is $160,000.

"Our information suggested these suspects were trafficking drugs in the region, and also supplying methamphetamine and fentanyl toward Medicine Hat and Lethbridge," said Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser of ALERT Medicine Hat in a statement.

Four residents of Didsbury were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation. Two residents of Medicine Hat were later arrested in Nanton.

Three people —35-year-old Ryan Riley and 32-year-old Lori Ehrler of Medicine Hat, and 53-year-old Edward Nicholson of Didsbury— have been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Nicholson also faces 11 firearms-related offences and a charge of possession of proceeds of crime.

Denise Dorge, 73, has been charged with two firearms-related offences while 47-year-old Colin Orum faces possession of drugs and careless storage of a firearm.

Letisha Whitesel, 19, is facing one charge of property obtained by crime.

All of the accused have been released from custody ahead of their respective court dates.