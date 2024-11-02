'We had such a special connection': Colleagues recall working with Darrel Janz over his 50 year career at CTV Calgary

Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.

Higgins spent 21 years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. CTV News with Janz, becoming the number one newscast in the city, and along the way, she developed a warm friendship with her co-anchor.

She met Janz for the first time in 1989, the day she came for the job interview.

"I met him in the dressing room getting ready to go on the set to audition with Darrel, and our eyes met in the mirror as he walked in the back, and I spun around and our eyes met, and we clicked, and we both talked about it after," she said.

"We both knew in that moment that there was chemistry, and we were able to enjoy that chemistry together for 21 years."

Election nights were electric

The pair spent more than two decades on the anchor desk and, while it's hard to pick a favourite story or broadcast, she says their election coverage stands out. They would play off each other's strengths and when they had to fill time, Darrel was an excellent ad-libber.

"He would pull some story out of the file in the back of his head about an election however many years ago, and he would remember the people and the date and what happened and the fallout, and you know, you just think, 'Wow, what a career.'"

'Gorgeous baritone'

Many people might not know that Janz was also a spectacular singer, singing in a choir and a quartet for years.

"Darrel had a gorgeous baritone voice, and he sang in a quartet for many years, and going to hear him sing was always a treat. He used to love to sing Elvira."

Outpouring of grief

Janz died early Saturday morning at the age of 83, prompting an outpouring of grief and fond reminiscences across the country as reporters, past colleagues and CTV Calgary newswatchers who recalled the huge role Janz played in their daily lives.

"I don't think there's a person in Calgary who worked in this industry who wasn't touched by him in some way," says Higgins.

"He was, he was so giving to his students and to the community.," Higgins said. "He was so proud of his students. He spoke so fondly all the time of his years in teaching, and he always kept in touch with his students afterward, and took a real interest in how they were doing."

'A kind person. A good man'

David Spence arrived at CTV Calgary in 1981 as a 20-year-old raw rookie walking into a newsroom full of seasoned veterans.

One of the first people in the newsroom to reach out to Spence was Janz.

"Of all the people there, he was the one that was the most welcoming," Spence said.

At the time, Janz was also teaching journalism at SAIT and Spence said he wished he could take a class but he had to go to work -- so he asked Janz if he could share a bit of what he taught students.

"He said OK,," Spence said, "and he brought me some textbooks and showed me examples of my work, and showed me how I could improve, and he treated me like one of his students, like a protégé – and that made me a better broadcaster. For sure.

"In fact, he probably had more influence on my career than anybody else I’ve ever worked with," he added.

Spence worked with Janz from 1981 to 2021, when he retired.

He says he's only one of hundreds of young journalists who were mentored by Janz, who taught at both SAIT and Mount Royal over the years.

"The number of people who graduated from his classes, who learned from him on the job, has to number in the hundreds and they’re right across the country, working in the business who learned from Darrel Janz.," Spence said. "He’s left an amazing legacy."