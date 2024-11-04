Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator
An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.
The Alberta Court of King's Bench released the decision to the public last week, saying the company has been "in financial distress" since March 2021.
"It continues to be insolvent, although Mayfield argues it is on the eve of solvency," the decision, written by Justice M.A. Marion, read.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Following its initial default, Mayfield, represented by Howard Pechet, signed a credit arrangement with ATB Financial on June 29, 2022.
The court said "there were further defaults," leading to three more amended agreements aimed at settling the debt.
ATB demanded Mayfield repay its loan on Aug. 29, 2023, and delivered a formal demand letter approximately four months later.
"ATB demanded repayment of Mayfield's indebtedness, plus all accrued and accruing interest, standby fees, costs, prepayment fees, and expenses," the court said.
Following negotiations, ATB and Mayfield entered into another amended agreement and Mayfield attempted to sell its properties in February, but "failed to generate any proposal sufficient to repay the indebtedness to ATB."
According to the terms of its latest agreement, Mayfield was ordered to deliver an unconditional commitment letter from the Canadian Western Bank (CWB) to ATB.
The court said that letter has yet to be delivered and, as of Oct. 24, Mayfield is more than $38.8 million in debt.
At that time, a lender's certificate was filed and a receiver was ordered to file a report.
Four days later, after meeting with Mayfield's vice-president of operations, general managers and employees, inspecting some of its properties, meeting with representatives of Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), working on operational procedures and reviewing insurance, the receiver informed all Mayfield employees.
"(The report included) the receiver’s intention to, among other things, continue operating Mayfield's business without interpretation, to maintain the employment of all current Mayfield employees and to determine the most appropriate sales strategy for Mayfield's assets."
It also recommended restrictions on the company's fund outflow, an onsite presence at the Medicine Hat Lodge and Camrose Resort and Casino and termination of the employment of Mayfield's president Jason Pechet.
Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, according to its website, was established in 1982 and is Alberta's second longest-running dinner theatre. Its parent company, Mayfield Investments Ltd., is more than $38 million in debt as of Oct. 24, 2024. (Supplied/Facebook)
Mayfield claims 'irreparable harm'
In its application to the court of a stay of receivership, Mayfield said its assets would "be irreversibly disposed of, with little recourse" and would decrease the value of its business.
However, Justice Marion agreed with ATB, saying the company failed to prove that.
"The receiver has taken steps to work with AGLC to ensure a smooth transition and has been granted a temporary casino facility licence for the Camrose Resort and Casino until January 22, 2025," Marion said.
"The receiver's opinion is that cash levels, of at least some of the businesses, are insufficient to maintain business operations and meet critical expenditures and has been advised by Mayfield's vice-president of operations that Mayfield was forecast to have insufficient funds, without a cash injection, to operate beyond Nov. 1, 2024."
ATB also said that Mayfield does not have a strategy to repay its debts.
"Mayfield has been advising ATB (since June 2024) and the court (since at least August 2024), that a CWB refinancing is forthcoming or imminent.
"The evidence now before the court illustrates that CWB has not yet provided credit approval (let alone executed a CWB commitment letter), and Mayfield's 2023 financial statements are still being prepared or, at best, have only very recently been provided to CWB."
Justice Marion also said that the receivership proceedings have progressed too far for an additional stay to be reasonable.
"The stay has been terminated, the receiver has already been appointed and activated, and the receiver has been diligently pursuing its mandate since Oct. 24," Marion said.
"It has already communicated with employees about the receivership, terminated Mayfield's president, taken possession and control of Mayfield's assets and started working on financial and interim borrowing plans.
"ATB argues that the egg cannot be unscrambled now. I find that, while the egg may not be fully scrambled at this point, it has been cracked and is already bubbling on the griddle."
Marion said granting Mayfield's request for an additional stay, "to try and put the egg back together," may cause confusion and unintended consequences.
CTV News has reached out to Stage West Dinner Theatre, one of the businesses owned by Mayfield, for comment.
Representatives of the long-running entertainment venue forwarded the request to Mayfield.
Last week, AGLC said it issued an interim licence to the reciever to allow the Camrose Resort and Casino to continue operations. The agency also recently approved an application to move the business from its current location to southeast Edmonton.
According to court documents, Mayfield indirectly employs more than 450 people.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harris and Trump make a furious final push before U.S. election day
A campaign that has careened through a felony trial, incumbent being pushed off the ticket and assassination attempts comes down to Election Day on Tuesday.
Elections BC says box of 861 votes uncounted, others votes unreported
Elections BC says it has discovered that a ballot box containing 861 votes wasn't counted in the recent provincial election, as well as other mistakes including 14 votes going unreported in a crucial riding narrowly won by the NDP.
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
Musk PAC tells Philadelphia judge the US$1M sweepstakes winners are not chosen by chance
A lawyer for Elon Musk 's political action committee told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday that so-called 'winners' of his US$1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes in swing states are not chosen by chance but are instead chosen to be paid 'spokespeople' for the group.
3 arrested as protesters clash outside Hindu temple in Surrey, B.C.
Three people were arrested after duelling protests erupted into violence outside a Hindu temple in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend, according to the RCMP.
Daylight savings can negatively affect worker productivity, research says
New research from the University of Oregon finds the annual practice of ‘springing forward’ into daylight time affects productivity more than previously thought.
Pair of tornadoes touch down in 2 New Brunswick communities last week
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
B.C. port employers to launch lockout at terminals as labour disruption begins
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
She was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about a year ago. Here's how her condition was reversed
A year ago, Lorraine O'Quinn was coping with stress, chronic illness and Type 2 diabetes. Then she discovered a health program that she says changed her life.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Oil, gas companies told to cut emissions by one-third under planned cap
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
-
Students lay poppies in Beechmont Cemetery for remembrance event
Not one veteran's headstone in Edmonton's Beechmount Cemetery will be without a poppy this Remembrance Day.
-
Oilers game Monday night will air on Amazon Prime, not Sportsnet
If you click on Sportsnet tonight to watch the Edmonton Oilers game like you always do, you won't see Leon Draisaitl and company at 6:30 p.m. MT.
Lethbridge
-
Mining company makes extra push by lobbying for coal mine in Crowsnest Pass
Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter said a vote later this month is looking to hear from residents to determine if they want to see the coal industry come back to the region.
-
Hurricanes fall short in Red Deer, losing to Rebels 5-4
The Hurricanes weathered an early storm Saturday but eventually fell, losing 5-4 to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.
-
Lethbridge County, nearby municipalities reach new emergency management partnership
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
Vancouver
-
Thousands without power as storm warnings blanket B.C.
More than 100,000 hydro customers were without electricity Monday morning as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across British Columbia.
-
Elections BC says box of 861 votes uncounted, others votes unreported
Elections BC says it has discovered that a ballot box containing 861 votes wasn't counted in the recent provincial election, as well as other mistakes including 14 votes going unreported in a crucial riding narrowly won by the NDP.
-
Police issue warning after series of violent online marketplace thefts
Following a string of violent robberies linked to an online marketplace, Richmond RCMP are warning the public to be aware of the dangers of buying and selling online.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands without power as storm warnings blanket B.C.
More than 100,000 hydro customers were without electricity Monday morning as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across British Columbia.
-
Elections BC says box of 861 votes uncounted, others votes unreported
Elections BC says it has discovered that a ballot box containing 861 votes wasn't counted in the recent provincial election, as well as other mistakes including 14 votes going unreported in a crucial riding narrowly won by the NDP.
-
B.C. port employers to launch lockout at terminals as labour disruption begins
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
Saskatoon
-
Angose 'Goose' Standingwater was stabbed in the backseat of moving van before going to Boston Pizza for help
New details of a 2023 fatal stabbing — where the victim walked into Boston Pizza to get help — emerged at Saskatoon Provincial Court, during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
-
Fake bus passes are being sold in Saskatoon, city’s transit service says
Saskatoon Transit wants riders to know about a fraudulent social media account selling fake fare passes.
-
Who are the Ward 6 candidates in Saskatoon’s civic election?
Ward 6 is an open race since former councillor Cythina Block is running for mayor.
Regina
-
Jury selection in sexual assault case of Regina chiropractor underway
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.
-
SHA employee fired for allegedly double dipping
Two former employees affiliated with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the province's Health Quality Council (HQC) were terminated after allegedly being paid by a separate employer at the same time.
-
Snowfall warning in place for parts of southwestern Sask.
A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan with Environment and climate Change Canada (ECCC) calling for the potential of up to 15 centimetres of accumulation in some locations by Tuesday evening.
Toronto
-
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
-
Video shows suspect firing 18 shots at York Region home, shattering bedroom window
Police have released video footage that shows an unidentified suspect firing at least 18 shots at a home in York Region on Sunday night.
-
Voters head to polls in Ward 15 byelection
Voters in Ward 15 are heading to the polls today to choose a new councillor.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Québec trims and fells Beaconsfield trees in preparation for winter storms
Hydro-Québec is currently trimming and felling trees in Beaconsfield to reduce the risk of wires being pulled down during storms.
-
EMSB chair reelected in school board election
Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.
-
Jacques Villeneuve calls thieves of late father's bronze monument soulless idiots
Jacques Villeneuve, the son of late Canadian Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve, is lashing out at thieves who stole a bronze statue of his father from outside a Quebec museum in his honour, calling them "idiots."
Atlantic
-
Candlelight vigil held outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.
-
RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
-
Pair of tornadoes touch down in 2 New Brunswick communities last week
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
Winnipeg
-
'The best that we can be': Indigenous judge and TRC chair Murray Sinclair dies at 73
Murray Sinclair, who was born when Indigenous people did not yet have the right to vote, grew up to become one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy.
-
Man bear sprayed, run over by vehicle during car jacking at Winnipeg intersection
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was carjacked early Sunday morning.
-
Christmas Cheer Board to start accepting hamper applications as holiday season nears
The Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg is getting ready for the holiday season, as the organization will start taking phone calls on Tuesday for hampers.
Ottawa
-
Mother of eastern Ontario boat crash victim remembers daughter
170 days ago, Alison Côté lost her 22-year-old daughter, Juliette, in a tragic boat crash.
-
'Every last vote counts': U.S. voters in Canada brace for tight presidential election
Canada is home to the largest segment of eligible American voters living abroad.
-
Kingston, Ont. mother accused of negligence in child's death now charged with murder
A Kingston, Ont. mother who was accused of negligence and abandonment in the death of one of her children earlier this year is now facing a murder charge.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Man killed, woman injured in Chelmsford rollover after doing donuts in open field
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
-
Southern Ont. suspect accused of breaking window at tavern in Thessalon, peeing in jail cell
A 25-year-old from Otterville, Ont., has been charged with mischief-related offences following incidents that began early Sunday morning at a tavern in Thessalon.
Barrie
-
One dead in Springwater crash, 3 others hospitalized
Police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township that claimed the life of one individual and sent three other people, including a young teen, to the hospital over the weekend.
-
Scooter rider fatally injured after being hit by motorcycle
One man died of his injuries after police say he "became separated" from his electric kick scooter onto the road and was struck by an oncoming motorcycle in Innisfil.
-
Fighting for change in justice system as son's memory is honoured
Bailey Durocher's parents want to see change after the conditional sentence handed to the driver responsible for his death as their son's memory is honoured.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr found guilty of second-degree murder in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
4-month-old suffers serious injuries following alleged assault in Hanover, Ont., woman charged
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
-
OPP investigating fatal rollover collision in Ariss
The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a rollover collision reportedly involving a grey sedan on Wellington Road 51, just east of Wellington Road 86, in Ariss.
London
-
'Expense of protecting this building is impossible': Business owners in Sarnia, Ont. frustrated with increasing property crime
Any dreams of re-opening The Neutral Zone (TNZ) Paintball in Sarnia, Ont. went up in flames Saturday. Closed since the pandemic, the outdoor business has seen repeated thefts and damage to the property.
-
Death investigation underway in Lambton County along Highway 402
A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed as part of a sudden death investigation. According to police, both westbound lanes and eastbound lanes are closed between Nauvoo Road and Forest road.
-
Residents awoken after man broke into London home and threatened them: Police
Police say that a London man has been arrested following a break and enter that took place on Friday morning.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor takes legal action against feds over costs from bridge blockade
They City of Windsor is taking legal action against the federal government.
-
Health care partners combining efforts to tackle increased hospital volumes
Windsor-Essex health care partners are working together in anticipation of increased hospital volumes heading into the winter.
-
Final curtain for Olde Walkerville Theatre? Current owner saying goodbye to historic space
The Olde Walkerville Theatre in Windsor, with a history spanning more than 100 years, is expected to close by the end of the year.