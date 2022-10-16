60 people forced out of commercial building in Saturday morning fire

An investigation is underway following a Saturday morning structure fire at a large commercial building in southeast Calgary.

Firefighters responded shortly after 11 a.m. to reports of a two-alarm fire at Vallen, at 5251-48 Avenue S.E. They arrived to smoke coming from one of the businesses inside a large commercial building.

Sixty people were forced out of the building, according to a CFD spokesperson.

No one was injured.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze continues.