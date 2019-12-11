CALGARY -- RCMP in Olds, Alta., have arrested a 67-year-old man in connection to an incident this summer where a child at a playground was shown naked pictures.

Terry Haskell of Olds has been charged with making sexually explicit material available to a child and exposure of genital organs to a child for sexual purpose.

RCMP said the photos were of the man's own genitals. The suspect also allegedly made sexual comments.

According to police, the child left the playground. However, officers were not made aware of the incident until October.

Haskell was released from custody with several conditions.

He is prohibited from going within 10 metres of any swimming pool, daycare centre, school playground or community centre.

He is prohibited from possessing any portable electronics capable of capturing images outside his home.

He is prohibited from being in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 unless they are in the presence of a responsible adult.

He is due back in Didsbury court on Dec. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Olds RCMP or Crime Stoppers.