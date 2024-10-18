Crossfield resident wins $100K from scratch ticket

A Crossfield woman says she plans to take a vacation and tackle some household debt with a recent lottery win.

Kiley Armstrong won $100,000 on a $5 Cleopatra scratch-and-win ticket she purchased in Calgary, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said Friday.

Armstrong said she normally buys Bingo tickets, but had heard about wins in the Cleopatra game, so tried her luck.

"I was at home when I scratched it and saw it was a winner!" she said. "I was shocked."

Armstrong said she could go on a trip to Mexico with the winnings and possibly even "officially buy" her husband his truck.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Shell station at 282 Aviation Blvd. N.E.