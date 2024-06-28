7 suspects face dozens of charges in downtown Calgary bust
Calgary police say charges have been laid against seven people, all believed to be street-level drug traffickers, following a sting on "hot spot locations" in the city's downtown core and on transit.
Beginning on June 20, police identified and arrested a number of individuals over four days.
The suspects were found in the 800 block of Third Street S.E., Olympic Plaza, the Centre Street CTrain station, the Eighth Street CTrain station and the Shawnessy CTrain station.
Police say 47 charges were laid against the suspects for drug trafficking, court breaches, fraud and weapons-related charges.
Officials say they also seized an imitation handgun as well as a pair of brass knuckles.
"The behaviour demonstrated by these individuals can make people feel unsafe in our public spaces," District 1 Insp. Jason Bobrowich said in a news release.
"This operation is a great example of law enforcement partners working together to ensure our public spaces remain comfortable and accessible."
Police extended their thanks to their partners with Calgary Transit and Calgary Bylaw Services for their assistance in the operation.
