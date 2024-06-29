Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area

With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.

The City of Lethbridge has ended its fire ban for the river valley.

Precautions should still be taken when having an outdoor fire, including making sure to use clean, dry wood and being sure to completely extinguish smoking materials.

Lethbridge County also rescinded its fire restrictions as of Friday morning.

Fire advisories remain in effect for Vulcan County, County of 40 Mile, M.D. of Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park.

For the latest updates, go to albertafirebans.ca.