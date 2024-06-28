Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day

LETHBRIDGE -

Canada Day is one of the busiest travel days of the summer.

Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers.

Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.

"Canada Day is a big one because everyone is looking forward to this one. School is out, everyone's been itching to get out of town and go do something," said Dominika Wojcik, senior director of communications with Tourism Lethbridge.

"So the fact that we have so many things for people to do in every category, we definitely have a lot going on that anyone can attend."

Plenty more will also hit the highway to get out of town.

Many will head down to Waterton Lakes National Park.

Like all other national parks, admission to Waterton will be free this Canada Day.

"It's always a fun time in Waterton this time of the year. Everything is open, looking to be good. It's obviously free, entrance is free, so that's amazing," said Shameer Suleman, owner of the Bayshore Inn Resort and president of the Waterton Park Chamber of Commerce.

With more traffic on the highways, motorists will have to be more careful.

Drivers should expect delays from traffic and the start of the summer construction season.

"Making sure that you share the road. Construction's around, police and other emergency vehicles might be on the road as well. Reminder to slow down to 60 kilometres an hour when you're passing by them," said Gere Woldu, supervisor of novice driving instructors for the AMA.

Police will also be out in force, looking for those driving impaired over the holiday weekend.

"Alberta RCMP traffic will be out. We have extra officers planned to be out this weekend, trying to keep motorists safe, looking for impaired drivers by both drugs and alcohol. Whether you're drinking or utilizing any drugs this weekend, please plan ahead," said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull.