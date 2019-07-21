Police are investigating a fatal collision near Three Hills that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman Sunday morning.

RCMP say a vehicle was heading east on Highway 582 and came to a stop at Highway 21. When it proceeded through the intersection, it was hit by a southbound vehicle.

The 72-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people, one child and three adults, were taken to Three Hills Health Centre suffering minor injuries.

Three Hills is about 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

The collision remains under investigation.