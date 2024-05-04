'A huge need right now': MRU hoping new aviation degree helps meet industry demand

Mount Royal University (MRU) is hopeful its new four-year aviation management degree can help fill a need in the industry.

“The aviation industry is really dying for pilots, for trained professionals who can talk about aviation who can be involved in aviation. There's a huge need right now,” Mark Benson, an assistant professor in the faculty of business, communication and aviation at MRU, said.

The school hosted an Aviation Day event at its Springbank campus on Saturday, offering a panel, information sessions and networking opportunities for those interested in starting a career in aviation.

“Today we have industry professionals, some of our students, some of our faculty members, some of our instructors, and a lot of prospective students here, just to talk about the future of aviation training in Alberta (and the) future of aviation training at Mount Royal University,”

The school is launching the new four-year program in the fall, expanding on an existing two-year diploma program that focuses on flight training.

“We recognize that being a pilot is incredibly important. And there are a lot of opportunities out there right now for pilots. But being a pilot also means you have to have a lot of other skills,” Kelly Williams-Whit, the dean of the faculty of business and communication studies and aviation at MRU, said.

“Building on some of those skills, we're creating opportunities for people to move into other aspects of the industry.”

The event was MRU's first aviation day.

