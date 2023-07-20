A-maize-ing! Taber corn available earlier than ever before due to hot Alberta summer

A stock photo showing corn on the cob. (pexels/Irina Iriser) A stock photo showing corn on the cob. (pexels/Irina Iriser)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina