CALGARY -- Shorter articles this week! If you have weather questions you want explained, get at me on Twitter and I'll provide some fun facts in as the week goes on.

Today is a bit of a mess. A cold front is going to jam itself along the prairies over the next day-and-a-half, and Calgary is the recipient right out of the gate. Gusts will potentially ride into the 50 km/h range for a while (UPDATE: 60 km/h gusts in the 7-o'clock hour!), tapering as we follow through the afternoon. The afternoon high is likely to drop off from even our current stand (8 C as of this writing) to 4 C.

Beyond that, we're setting right back up like we did last week; westerly wind guided by a large low in the Gulf of Alaska will continue to pile over the Rockies, producing a warm and dry wind. As evidenced by gusts over the weekend, it wasn't so bad.

The "get outside and stay there" five-day forecast:

Today:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear low -6 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Our photos today capitalize on people enjoying the outdoors!

Dwight took a stroll along the Bow and caught the city from a great angle:

Renee took a stroll eastward and enjoyed Drumheller:

…and at the end of the day, Susan really captured the colours in Montgomery.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield