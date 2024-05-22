Calgary police release photo of suspect in hit-and-run that saw victim run over twice

Calgary police have released a photo of a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Bridgeland that saw a pedestrian run over twice.

The collision happened in the parking lot of the Centex in the 0-100 block of Fourth Street N.E. at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

Police believe the male pedestrian fell and was lying in the parking lot when a light-coloured minivan reversed out of a parking stall, then pulled forward and turned north.

"When the minivan pulled forward, the front passenger side of the vehicle rolled over the pedestrian," police said in a news release.

"The minivan stopped and the driver opened his door and looked around and underneath his vehicle. He then closed the door and pulled forward, running over the pedestrian with the rear wheels."

Investigators believe the driver of the minivan was unaware of the pedestrian until the collision took place. Police are investigating the driver's possible impairment as a factor in the incident.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious, life-altering injuries.

Police previously released a photo of the vehicle, an older-model silver Honda Odyssey, and on Wednesday released a picture of the suspect.

The Calgary hit-and-run happened in the parking lot at the Centex located at 12 Fourth St. N.E. at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Calgary Police Service handout) He is described as 20 to 25 years old with a slim build and short dark hair, wearing a black and white Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.