A warm weekend ahead in Calgary, but cooler for Valentine's Day

We're starting with just a slight dip into the negatives; lots of room to improve upon that, though!

Gusts hit at least 40 km/h – some models are staunchly predicting gusts a good deal higher than that, and I'm steadfast that we'll peak somewhere from the high 60s to low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be a little repeat of Thursday and Friday; we'll ride the Thursday/Saturday waves with light wind and fair weather, then factor wind for the Friday/Sunday cycle. Sunday's gusts won't move the meter quite as well as today's.

And then… the dip! Starting Tuesday, we have a cooler spell working through, as the westerlies hit a cutoff. The trend through Valentine's Day will continue for a while. Our seasonal normal value wanders between 0 and -1 C, and we don't wander far from it.

North America weather pressure map

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

The chinook yesterday deployed a stunning sunset; thanks to everyone who sent photographs!

