A warmer week for Calgary as frigid start to March fades into memory

CALGARY -

Four out of five days in this forecast are sunny. Not bad! We'll be below-seasonal for a little while, all the same but it mostly falls under the category of "the seasonal high keeps rising but our temperature keeps staying the same." The seasonal high is 4.2 C for this time of year.

I mean, factoring for the first thirteen days of March, which had an average high of -7.7 C, anything above the bar is in great shape.

This ridge of high pressure is still kicking along, with only one little interrupt; that'd be Wednesday evening, with a cut of northwesterly air driving convective snow. There isn't a lot of precipitable water trapped up there, so Calgary getting a half-centimetre would be setting the bar high.

Lastly, a note about the melt; it's phenomenal. We're doing great! But I will caution: the overnight lows are more than enough to freeze all of that meltwater. Morning walks could get treacherous.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: slight chance of flurries, low -10 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -6 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: flurry risk, low -8 C

Angie spent some time in Fish Creek Provincial Park and took this awesome photograph:

Viewer Angie captured this photo in Fish Creek Provincial Park.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.