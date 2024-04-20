Abbotsford scores late in overtime to topple Wranglers 4-3

CALGARY
    The Calgary Wranglers picked up a single point Friday night, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Canucks in an American Hockey League (AHL) game played in Abbotsford.

    Christian Wolanin scored in the final minute of extra time to give the Canucks the win.

    That offset a late rally by the Wranglers, who got even when Jakob Pelletier tied it up at three apiece.

    Clark Bishop and Mitch McLain added single goals for the Wranglers, while Linus Karlsson, Sheldon Dries and Aidan McDonough countered for Abbotsford.

    Shots were 36 apiece, with Connor Murphy in goal for the Wranglers.

    The game also marked the professional hockey debut of Sam Honzek, the Flames’ 2023 first-round draft pick.

    The two teams do it again Saturday night in the Wranglers’ regular season finale.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.

