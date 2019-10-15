CALGARY ­– It’s less than a week to go until the federal election but a large number of Canadians have already cast their ballot.

According to Elections Canada, approximately two million Canadians cast their ballot over the first two days of advance voting. The amount is a 25 per cent increase from the number of voters who voted during the first two days of advance polls in the 2015 federal election.

"The increase shows that more and more Canadians are taking advantage of early voting opportunities to cast their ballots," said Elections Canada spokesperson Diane Benson in a statement.

Elections Canada added thousands more polling stations this election and the early polling locations have been open for 12 hours each day.

Those numbers can now be added to the 111,300 voters who cast ballots as part of the Vote On Campus initiative from Elections Canada that ran from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9

The 2019 turnout is nearly double the entire 2015 on campus initiative that saw just over 70,000 voters. One of the likely factors contributing to the increase was the addition of more polling stations as there were 119 locations this year compared to 39 in 2015.

In 2015, more than 3.6 million voters cast their ballots at advance polls, a 71 per cent increase from 2011.

Elections Canada is expected to provide an update on complete advance poll numbers for this year on Wednesday.

The polls still show a tight race between the Conservatives and Liberals. Most signs point to a minority government with some analysts suggesting the possibility of a coalition.

It goes to show that every vote counts especially in ridings like Calgary-Centre, which is expected to be the tightest race in Calgary.

In 2015, Liberal Kent Hehr won the seat by just over 700 votes. He’s been making a push through door-knocking efforts to keep that seat.

Plenty of Kent Hehr signs are visible in the riding. Political analyst with Mount Royal University, Duane Bratt, suggests the amount of lawn signs may be a better indicator of who will win an individual riding.

"If you’re willing to put a sign on your lawn instead of relying on a secret ballot and telling everyone else who you’re going to vote for, that gives us a strong sign that you’re going to go to the polls and who you’re going to vote for."

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21 across Canada. Polling places in Alberta will be open for 12 hours from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.