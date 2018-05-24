Parks officials have been closed some hiking trails in Banff after a mother black bear and her cubs were spotted in the area.

A closure notice was issued on Wednesday for Valleyview Trails and the surrounding area, bordered by Mountain Avenue, the Banff Springs Hotel and the Rimrock Resort.

Officials say a female black bear and her cubs were exhibiting aggressive behaviour and the trails have been closed to all traffic and travel.

Experts say the chances of having an encounter with an aggressive bear are low but people heading out into the mountain parks should be prepared just in case.

Those who violate the closure order could be charged under the Parks Act and face a maximum fine of $25,000.

