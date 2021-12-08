AHS pushes back against misinformation on COVID-19 shot for children

Despite some unsubstantiated rumours, Alberta Health Services says it has not had any hospitalizations of children due to COVID-19 vaccination and adds the shot is safe and effective for all Albertans.

The agency issued the notice on social media Wednesday, stating it did so to "push back against misinformation" surrounding the vaccine.

We are aware of misinformation that a number of children are being hospitalized at Alberta's Children's Hospital with adverse events following their COVID-19 vaccination. At this time, AHS has not had any pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19 vaccination. 1/4 — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) December 8, 2021

Albertans have had adverse reactions to the vaccine since it has been rolled out here, AHS added, but there have only been 2,036 cases among the 7 million doses administered so far.

"Further, as of Nov. 26, 2021, nearly 60 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Canada. Of those, serious adverse events were reported in 0.011 per cent of all doses administered Canada-wide," AHS said.

According to the latest data from Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, more than 60,000 children between five and 11 years old have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"If you are seeking out vaccination for your child, I encourage you to seek out reliable, accurate sources of information or speak directly with a medical professional who can answer your questions," she said.

Further details on COVID-19 vaccination for children can be found on the government of Alberta's website.